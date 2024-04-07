McCormick's Clutch Performance Leads Firebirds to Victory in Abbotsford

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday Night in overtime at Abbotsford Centre by the final score of 2-1. Max McCormick tied the game with 48 seconds left in the third period and then won the game for Coachella Valley in overtime.

Abbotsford netted the game's first goal 4:08 into the third period. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored his first AHL goal through a screen in front of Firebirds' goaltender Chris Driedger to make it 1-0 Canucks.

The Firebirds, down by one in the final minute, pulled Driedger for the extra attacker. Connor Carrick kept the puck in at the blueline and moved it down the wing for Devin Shore. Shore found Max McCormick right in front of the net, beat Nikita Tolopilo and tied the game with 48 seconds remaining in regulation.

Overtime was forced and after the two teams exchanged chances in the 3-on-3, Shore fluttered a pass into the offensive zone for McCormick. Tolopilo came out of his net to challenge the Firebirds captain, but McCormick slid around the goaltender and knocked the puck in to give Coachella Valley the win. The goal was McCormick's 30th of the season.

The Firebirds and the Canucks each had 25 shots. Chris Driedger stopped 24 Abbotsford tries to earn his 23rd win of the season.

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 42-14-5-4. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and the penalty kill went 4-for-4. The Firebirds' magic number to clinch the Pacific Division is now down to three.

NEXT HOME GAME

After a rematch tomorrow afternoon in Abbotsford, the Firebirds return home to face the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, April 10th. It's another $5 Beer Night! Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.