Admirals Shot Down by Stars

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Austin, TX - Emilio Pettersen scored two goals to lead the Texas Stars to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at H-E-B Center.

The Admirals magic number to clinch the Central Division title remains at five points after the loss.

Texas outshot the Admirals 35-19 in the contest.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game. Tye Felhaber entered the Stars zone on the right wing and delayed near the right point. As Ozzy Wiesblatt went to the net, Felhaber passed the puck to trailer Adam Wilsby. Wilsby fired a shot from the slot into the net for his eighth goal of the season at 11:47 of the first period. Felhaber and Wiesblatt recorded assists.

Texas tied the game at 12:59 of the first frame. Pettersen's shot from the goal mouth went over the net, but he tracked down the carom off the glass left of the net and buried the rebound.

The Stars claimed a 2-1 lead at 18:22 of the first period. Nick Caamano forced a turnover in the right corner and slid a pass to Kyle McDonald. McDonald wired a shot from the right circle into the goal for his 15th marker of the year.

Pettersen scored his second of the game with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 7:04 of the third period to give Texas a 3-1 lead.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 12 to host the Chicago Wolves.

