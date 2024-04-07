Colorado Rallies for 4-2 Victory over Silver Knights

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado scored three goals in the third period to rally from a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 on Sunday. Forwards Cal Burke, Spencer Smallman, Freddy Olofsson and Riley Tufte all found the back of the net in the victory. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 22 saves on 24 shots to collect his 10th win of the season.

Colorado would strike first in the contest when Burke sliced through the low slot and deflected a pass from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Burke's 14th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 4:35 into the first period.

Each team would finish the opening 20 minutes with 10 shots on goal, with both clubs going 0-for-1 on the man-advantage, as Colorado carried its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Henderson would even things up when forward Sheldon Rempal drove through the right-wing circle before roofing a shot over the shoulder of Prosvetov, tying the game at 1-1 at the 3:53 mark of the second period.

The Silver Knights would then claim their first lead of the game when forward Jonas Rondbjerg fielded a cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and bashed it home, putting Henderson on top 2-1 with 8:49 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Smallman would level the score at 2-2 when he fed home a rebound at the top of the crease at the 4:51 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would then jump back in the driver's seat just 2:56 later when Olofsson tipped a puck in the low slot past Silver Knights goalie Jesper Vikman, putting Colorado up 3-2.

Henderson would pull Vikman in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Tufte who would take advantage with an empty-netter from his own blue line, rounding out the 4-2 score with only 31 seconds remaining in the game.

The Eagles outshot the Silver Knights by a final count of 31-24, as Colorado finished 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Vikman suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 30 shots.

