Dowling Registers 400th AHL Point in 5-1 Comets Victory over Marlies
April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Toronto, ON. - Only six games remained in the regular season as the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice in Toronto when they faced off against the North Division rival, Marlies. The previous afternoon game resulted in a Comets defeat and the team was determined to make sure Sunday's outcome wasn't repeated. As the game went on, it was clear the Comets were moving at a pace that was far too fast for the Marlies and with the help of a multi-point night for Justin Dowling, Utica skated away with the 5-1 win. Dowling's second period powerplay goal was the 400th AHL point in his career.
In the opening period, the Comets opened the scoring after Justin Dowling shoveled a loose puck off the Toronto goalpost where Max Willman swatted it passed Luke Cavallin at 5:15. It was Willman's 12th goal of the season and it lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead. After a faceoff win by Utica in the Marlies zone, Schmelzer won the puck to Kyle Criscuolo who slipped it to the shooting Xavier Parent at 10:53. The goal was Parent's 13th of the season and it gave Utica a 2-0 advantage.
During the middle frame, the Comets added a goal that put them up 3-0 and it was a powerplay tally by Dowling at 3:51. This was Dowling's 12th of the season and his 400th AHL point after he wristed the puck from atop the left circle and beat the goalie high glove side. Ryan Fitzgerald drove the net after a Filip Engaras shot left a big rebound. Joseph Blandisi scored for the Marlies at 6:14 on a partial breakaway cutting the Comets lead to 4-1. Nathan Legare added an empty net goal by way of Robbie Russo at 16:45 to give Utica a 5-1 lead. That would do it for the scoring as Utica skated away with the victory.
The Comets next game will take place on Friday and Saturday in Providence this week followed by a home game at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Syracuse Crunch on April 19th at 7:00 PM.
