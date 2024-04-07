Condors Get Past Wranglers, 5-2

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Dylan Holloway with a hat trick and four-point night as the Condors knock off Calgary in front of 7,224

The Bakersfield Condors (37-26-4, 78pts) got a hat trick from Dylan Holloway (8th, 9th, 10th) and rolled past the Calgary Wranglers (35-25-8, 78pts), 5-2 in front of 7,224 on Saturday. Holloway had four points on the night, as did linemate Seth Griffith (15th) who had a goal and three assists. Philip Broberg (3rd) capped the scoring and had two points on the night.

Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 and has killed off 57 of the opponents last 59 power plays since March 4.

Bakersfield finished 4-4-0 against Calgary in the season series. With the win, the Condors are a point out of the fourth and final home ice spot in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

UP NEXT: The four-game homestand wraps up on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against San Diego.

