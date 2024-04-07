Wranglers Fall to Condors

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Heading home with a split.

The Wranglers fell 5-2 to the Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Rory Kerins scored his team-leading seventh powerplay goal of season for Calgary, while Adam Klapka scored his 21st goal of the season and now leads the Wranglers in scoring with 44 pts.

Connor Murphy (4-3-2-1) turned aside 21 shots between the pipes for the Wranglers.

Calgary opened the scoring at 9:48 of the first period on the powerplay when Kerins blasted a shot past Condors' netminder, Jack Campbell. 1-0.

The lead would only last 26-seconds, however, as Seth Griffith notched his 15th of the season to tie the game for the Condors at 10:14.

Tie game. 1-1.

Bakersfield took the lead at the 19:07 mark when Dylan Holloway took a pass in the high slot and ripped a wrist shot past Murphy.

2-1 at the break.

Holloway added another goal in the second period on the powerplay, as he cut through the Wranglers defence, took a pass from Griffith and backhanded a shot up underneath the cross bar and in to extend the lead.

3-1 after 40 minutes.

At the 17:54 mark of the third period, Holloway broke in alone from the blueline and deked backhand to complete the hat-trick. 4-1.

Philip Broberg extended the lead at 4:52 scoring his third of the season. 5-1.

Then the game got rough, as Mitch McLain dropped the mitts with Alex Peters for a spirited scrap.

Klapka added one late for the Wranglers at 18:18 to round out the scoring in the contest. 5-2.

