Wolves Fall to Moose 3-2 in OT
April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their season series with the Moose by falling to Manitoba 3-2 in overtime Sunday in Winnipeg.
Hudson Elynuik scored both Wolves goals-including converting a penalty shot-as Chicago rallied with two scores in the third period to earn a point in the race for the fifth and final Central Division postseason berth.
Ville Heinola scored the winner in overtime to give the Moose two points and extend their lead over the Wolves to nine with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Manitoba captured the season series with a 5-3-0-0 mark.
Manitoba got on the board first when Kyle Capobianco found the back of the net while on the power play midway through the opening period.
Elynuik's goal just 53 seconds into the third tied it at 1-1. The forward took a pass from Nathan Sucese and fired a one-timer that sailed past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic to the glove side. Sucese and Max Comtois assisted on the score.
With 6:47 remaining in the third, Elynuik was hauled down while on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot that he converted with a forehand-to-backhand move to put the Wolves out in front. The goal was Elynuik's fifth of the season and third in two games.
Manitoba knotted the score at 2-2 with :57 remaining in regulation on C.J. Suess' power-play goal and won it in overtime when Heinola tallied.
Antti Raanta (22 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Milic (34 saves) earned the win for the Moose.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.).
