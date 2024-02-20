Reign Recall Forward Nikita Pavlychev

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have announced the recall of forward Nikita Pavlychev from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Pavlychev, 26, is in his fourth professional campaign and has posted 30 points in in 32 games for Greenville this season on 12 goals and 18 assists. He has also suited up in seven games for Ontario, where he's earned one assist and 10 penalty minutes.

In his career, Pavlychev has appeared in 42 career AHL games with the Reign and Syracuse Crunch, scoring 10 points on three goals and seven assists. At the ECHL level, Pavlychev has 119 points in 134 career games with the Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears.

