Savoie's OT Winner Seals a Condors' Win Over Rival Gulls
February 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (24-17-4, 52pts) rallied from two goals down, scored three power-play goals, and Carter Savoie's overtime winner secured a 4-3 win over the San Diego Gulls (18-20-8, 44pts) on Tuesday. Lane Pederson (14th, 15th) scored twice on the power play and had three points. Raphael Lavoie (16th) scored his 10th power play goal as part of a multi-point night.
Bakersfield moves to sixth on points, fifth on points percentage in the division with the win. It was the first meeting between the two teams and the Condors have now won eight of the last nine in the series.
UP NEXT: The Condors are in Tucson on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. PT. Catch the action on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App.
