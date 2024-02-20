Belleville Sens Earn Split over Busy Week and Long Weekend

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators had a busy week and Family Day long weekend, splitting four games over the last seven days. Here's a recap of the action, ahead of Belleville's road trip to Rochester and Syracuse this week.

LAST WEEKS' RESULTS:

Wednesday February 14, 2024: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Syracuse Crunch - 5

A couple of returnees from Ottawa made big impacts, as both Rourke Chartier and Zack MacEwen had multi-point nights, helping the Belleville Sens knock off the Syracuse Crunch 6-5 at CAA Arena on Valentine's Day. Chartier and MacEwen each scored twice while Zack Ostapchuk and Nikolas Matinpalo also scored for Belleville, and Mads Sogaard stopped 24 of 29 shots to earn the win.

Friday February 16, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Toronto Marlies - 4

The Belleville senators were involved in another back-and-forth divisional battle on Friday night but came up on the losing end of a 4-3 result against their nemesis, the Toronto Marlies. It was the eighth of ten meetings between the provincial rivals this season and the final regular season matchup at CAA Arena between the two clubs. Goals for Belleville were scored by Angus Crookshank, Rourke Chartier and Tyler Kleven. Kevin Mandolese made 33 saves on 37 shots in the defeat.

Saturday February 17, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Utica Comets - 2

The Belleville Senators were able to shake the bus legs from their overnight travel and earned two points with a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets. Garrett Pilon celebrated his 300th career AHL game with a pair of assists, while Matt Highmore and Cole Reinhardt, playing in their 200th AHL games, each chipped in with a helper. Egor Sokolov, Angus Crookshank and Zack Ostapchuk scored for the Senators, with Mads Sogaard picking up the win, stopping 27 of 29 shots against.

Monday February 19, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Hershey Bears - 4

The defending Calder Cup Champions spoiled Belly's Birthday Bash and Family Day at CAA Arena, by knocking off the Belleville Senators 4-2. Zack Ostapchuk scored for the second consecutive game and Matt Highmore stretched his point streak to four games with a goal, while Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to five games, with an assist. Mads Sogaard took the loss in net, stopping 21 of 25 shots.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

Standings, stats and transactions as of Feb.20/24

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 37 (18 G + 19 A)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 18

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette, #22 Garrett Pilon - 21

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 8

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #25 Tyler Kleven - +8

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.52

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .917

TRANSACTIONS

February 13, 2024

G Kevin Mandolese - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

F Zack MacEwen - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

February 14, 2024

F Tarun Fizer - Loaned to Allen (ECHL)

February 15, 2024

D Max Guenette - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

February 16, 2024

D Max Guenette - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday February 21, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday February 23, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday February 24, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

