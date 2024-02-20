Wranglers Fall to Canucks

Went the distance, picked up a point.

The Wranglers fell 3-2 in overtime to the Abbotsford Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre on Monday.

Brett Sutter scored his fifth goal - the third in his last four games - and Rory Kerins notched his 12th tally of the season for Calgary.

Dustin Wolf made his second-straight start, turning aside 26 shots in the OT setback.

The first period was scoreless until the 17:33 mark when Aatu Raty lit the lamp for the Canucks to open the scoring. 1-0.

Moments later, Alex Gallant finsihed a hard check and then dropped the gloves with Alex Kannok Liepert for a furious bout.

Calgary evened the score late in the second period.

At 13:03, the Wranglers rushed up the ice and Yan Kuznetsov fired a shot on net that was kicked out by Canucks' netminder, Nikita Tolopilo right onto the stick of Sutter, who swatted the puck into the back of the net to tie the game.

Calgary took the lead back at the 2:10 mark of the third period.

Off a rush chance, William Stromgren sent a pass to Kerins on the left wing who wired a wrist-shot past Tolopilo to extend the lead. 2-1.

Stromgren now has three points (1g,2a) in his last three games.

Abbotsford answered back at 6:50 of the frame, as Sheldon Dries found the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. 2-2.

Overtime would be required to decide a winner.

Just 39-seconds into the extra frame, Linus Karlsson took a pass from Tristen Nielsen and wired it past Wolf to win the game for the Canucks.

