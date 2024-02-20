Wolf Pack Release Forward Artem Anisimov from PTO

February 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Artem Anisimov from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Anisimov, 35, appeared in 18 games with the Wolf Pack after signing with the club on January 2nd, 2024. He recorded four points (1 g, 3 a) with the team, including the game-winning goal on January 4th in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders.

The native of Yaroslavl, RUS, was in his second stint with the Wolf Pack. He appeared in 154 games with the club during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, scoring 124 points (53 g, 71 a). In total, Anisimov skated in 172 games with Hartford, scoring 128 points (54 g, 74 a).

Anisimov has also appeared in 771 career NHL games with the Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ottawa Senators, scoring 376 points (180 g, 196 a).

In addition to his time in the NHL, Anisimov has played in 227 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, scoring 164 points (73 g, 91 a).

Anisimov was selected in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:00 p.m. when the Bridgeport Islanders return to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.