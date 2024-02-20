Dallas Stars Recall Forward Logan Stankoven from Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Logan Stankoven from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Stars have loaned defenseman Alexander Petrovic to Texas.

In his first professional season, Stankoven leads the AHL in points (24-33-57) and shares second in goals (24) and fourth in assists (33) in 46 games with the Texas Stars. Among league rookies, the 20-year-old ranks first in goals, assists, points and shots on goal (147).

Stankoven scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas, amassing four goals and seven points (4-3-7) over that span. He also recorded eight goals and 15 points (8-7-15) in 10 games during the month of November, earning him AHL Rookie of the Month honors and tied a franchise-record 11-game point streak with 16 points (8-8-16) from Nov. 10-Dec. 9, 2023. Earlier this month, he joined teammates Matěj Blümel and Mavrik Bourque at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division.

A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Stankoven was selected by Dallas in the second round (47th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Stankoven, who has yet to appear in an NHL game, will wear No. 11 for Dallas.

Petrovic, 31, has earned 16 points (3-13-16) in 44 games with Texas this season. He has registered 62 points (17-45-62) in 186 games over three seasons with the Texas Stars, setting AHL career highs in goals (9) and points (9-18-27) in 71 games with the club last season.

The Edmonton, Alberta native made his Dallas Stars debut on Feb. 19 at Boston, recording two hits and two shots on goal in 12:52 TOI.

