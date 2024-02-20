Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 20, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Curtis Hall from the Maine Mariners.

Hall, 23, skated in 18 games with the Mariners this season, tallying eight goals and seven assists. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward appeared in 11 contests with Providence, recording two goals and four assists. Hall has played in 113 AHL games with the P-Bruins, notching six goals and 10 assists.

The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

