Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 6:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (18-20-7, 43pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (23-17-4, 50pts)

The Condors and Gulls meet for the first of four matchups in the season series

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Taco & Margarita Tuesday presented by Q HITS 92.1 FM. Enjoy $2 Tacos and $7 Margaritas at tonight's game.

BASEBALL JERSEY AUCTION: The Baseball Jersey auction is online. Raphael Lavoie, Drake Caggiula, Brad Malone and more all have their jerseys available. There is even a team signed baseball bat! Auction closes on Sunday, February 25.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Gulls meet for the first time this season.

LOOKING BACK

Drake Caggiula scored his third goal of the weekend, but the Condors fell to Colorado 5-2 on Sunday evening.

JUMP IN FRONT

The Condors are 14-4-2 (.750) when scoring the first goal of the game.

DOUBLE DIGIT DRAKE

Caggiula became the fourth Condors player to hit the double digit goal plateau over the weekend. He has three goals in his last two games and 11 on the season.

PEDEY PILES UP THE POINTS

Lane Pederson had an assist on Sunday and leads the Condors in scoring since the New Year. Over his last 19 games, he has 20 points (7g-13a).

HOME COOKIN'

In the bigger picture at home, Bakersfield is 7-3-3 in its last 13 dating back to December 12.

RARE TIMES

The Condors have dropped three straight for the first time since the week of Dec. 11. Despite that, the team sits sixth in points percentage and can be sixth on points with at least three games in hand on everyone above them with a win tonight.

WHO ARE THESE GUYS?

It is the first time the Condors and Gulls will see each other this season after two earlier games in San Diego were postponed. The Gulls started the season 2-10-3, but have gone 16-10-4 since to pull themselves within seven points of playoff positioning. Bakersfield went 7-1-0 against San Diego last year, including a 4-0 mark at home.

BATTERED AND BRUISED

The Condors are without six regulars (Niemelainen, Broberg, Hamblin, Grubbe, Malone, Petrov) due to injury. Carl Berglund was recalled late last week and appeared in both games over the weekend.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 22-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

TURN IT OFF, TURN IT BACK ON

Special teams have been an area of focus of late as the Condors have gone one for their last 23 on the power play and have surrendered six power play goals in four games.

PETERS PROVIDES A SPARK

Alex Peters, who has been in and out of the lineup in the second half of the season, has two goals and four assists for six points in 14 games from the blue line.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Diego fell to Henderson at home on Saturday. They have a winning record on the road at 11-9-3. Rookie first round pick Olen Zellweger is ninth among AHL blueliners with 32 points (10g-22a) in 40 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for a pair in Tucson Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 6 p.m. PT and are on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

