The Bridgeport Report: Week 19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders pocketed five out of a possible six points during one of their busiest but most successful weekends of the season, gaining momentum as the club nears game #50.

Rookie winger Matt Maggio scored three times and had points in all three games, while linemate Kyle MacLean notched three assists. The Islanders (15-26-6-1) defeated the Providence Bruins and Laval Rocket, and earned one point against the Hartford Wolf Pack, in a trio of tightly contested one-goal results. Bridgeport leads the AHL with 26 games being decided by a single tally.

The Islanders began a 'three-in-three' series on Friday with a 3-2 win against the Bruins. Cole Bardreau recorded a last-minute goal in regulation at Amica Mutual Pavilion, producing the winner with 35.2 seconds remaining. It was his 10th goal of the season and his second game winner. Maggio and Otto Koivula also lit the lamp, while Ken Appleby (6-6-0) made 26 saves in his first start in 13 days. Julien Gauthier added two assists in his return to the lineup.

Twenty-four hours later, Daylan Kuefler scored his first American Hockey League goal to help earn one standings point in a 2-1 overtime loss to Hartford at Total Mortgage Arena. Maggio and MacLean each assisted on Kuefler's goal at 12:10 of the third period, which came in just his fourth AHL contest. Jakub Skarek (4-17-5) registered 19 saves.

Maggio's tremendous weekend got even better on Sunday as the 21-year-old scored a career-high two goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 overtime win against Laval. In the process, the former fifth-round draft pick (2022) extended his point streak to a career-best three games and now has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last eight contests. He has nine goals during his rookie campaign and four goals in his last five games. Henrik Tikkanen (5-3-2) turned aside 27 shots. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive starts.

The Islanders return to action on Wednesday and will play three games over the next five days. Bridgeport travels to the XL Center in Hartford to rematch the Wolf Pack (25-16-5-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, then concludes a brief two-game road trip on Saturday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-17-6-1). The Islanders host the Springfield Thunderbirds (23-20-3-2) at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All of the action this season can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Feb. 21st at Hartford (7 p.m.): The Islanders go for their second win in Hartford this season when they face the Wolf Pack in the eighth of 10 meetings overall. Bridgeport is looking to retaliate after five straight setbacks in the "Battle of Connecticut" including a 4-1 loss at the XL Center on Feb. 9th. The Islanders defeated Hartford on Dec. 22nd, led by William Dufour's two goals.

Saturday, Feb. 24th at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6:05 p.m.): The Islanders travel to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season. Saturday's game, which starts an hour earlier than usual, features the second of four matchups between the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliates. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned a 4-3 win at Total Mortgage Arena on Jan 13th, despite multi-point performances from Robin Salo, Ruslan Iskhakov, and Jeff Kubiak.

Sunday, Feb. 25th vs. Springfield (3 p.m.): The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday afternoon with a 3 p.m. matinee against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate. Bridgeport is 5-2-2-0 against Springfield this season and has points in five straight meetings (3-0-2-0) including back-to-back wins at home Jan. 31st and Feb. 2nd. Tickets are available now and all kids 12 and younger get in for just $10 each at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Ice Chips:

Sunday's First Star: Matt Maggio scored both goals in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win and was named the AHL's First Star of the Night. He became Bridgeport's 18th player this season to record a multi-point game and his overtime tally was his second game-winning goal this month. The 21-year-old forward has four goals in his last five games and seven points in his last eight (five goals, two assists). In addition, Maggio carries a career-long three-game point streak into this week's action.

Tikkanen Does It Again: Henrik Tikkanen stopped 27 of 28 shots on Sunday and has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three starts. He boasts an incredible .969 save percentage over that span. The rookie goaltender has allowed two goals or fewer in six straight starts dating back to Jan. 15th. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 5-3-2 through 10 AHL games and is the first Bridgeport goaltender this season to be unbeaten in regulation in three straight appearances (2-0-1).

Mr. Handyman: Daylan Kuefler enjoyed a productive weekend in which he scored his first AHL goal on Saturday and dropped the gloves in a spirit tilt against Laval's Jared Davidson on Sunday. Kuefler, who celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month, has one goal and two fights in five AHL games since beginning his pro career with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) to start the season.

Quick Hits: The Islanders have pieced together their first four-game point streak of the season (2-0-1-1) and their first five-game point streak at home (3-0-2-0)... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 12-for-12 over its last three games and continues to rank second in the AHL on home ice (88.3%)... Sunday's come-from-behind victory was just the fourth win when trailing after two periods and the Islanders' second when trailing after one... Bridgeport is 5-1-2-0 when playing on a Sunday this season.

Across the Sound: Bridgeport grads Anders Lee and Brock Nelson were among five goal scorers for the New York Islanders (22-18-14) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but the 2024 Stadium Series contest went to the New York Rangers in overtime by a 6-5 final. Noah Dobson had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves. The Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference but just four points out of a wild card spot with 28 games left in the regular season. The club returns to action tonight with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.

