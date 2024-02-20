St. Louis Blues Recall F Zach Bolduc

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zach Bolduc from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues designated defenseman Justin Faulk (lower-body) for long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and placed defenseman Scott Perunovich (lower-body) on injured reserve (IR).

Bolduc, 20, has dressed in 48 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native spent the previous four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 290 points (145 goals, 145 assists) in 208 regular-season games. Bolduc was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

In a separate transaction, the Thunderbirds announced that defenseman Anton Malmstrom has been recalled from a loan to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Malmstrom, 23, has posted two assists in five games with Orlando while posting a +4 rating. He has skated in seven career games with the T-Birds, all during the 2022-23 season, posting a -1 rating.

A native of Osterhaninge, Sweden, Malmstrom signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Blues on March 6, 2023, following his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. He posted 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and 56 penalty minutes over 89 games with the Falcons over his three college seasons.

The T-Birds open a three-game weekend on Friday as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

