Penguins Ramp up for Military Appreciation Night Presented by MetLife on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS 6 at Toronto 1

In the second meeting between father and son, it was Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden who got one over on his dad, Marlies head coach John Gruden. Jonathan Gruden started the scoring, followed by a pair of goals from Jack St. Ivany and the team tallying four times in the third period.

Friday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS 3 at Rochester 5

A 41-save masterpiece from Rochester goalie Devon Levi kept the Penguins out of the win column and snapped their four-game point streak. Ryan Shea scored his first goal in the Penguins organization, and Radim Zohorna and Ty Smith found the back of the net later.

Saturday, Feb. 17 - TOMATOES 6 vs. Laval 3

On Pittston Tomato Night presented by Visit Luzerne County, the Tomatoes scored three times in the first two minutes of the second period to start their second six-goal outburst of the week. Jagger Joshua registered his first career three-point game, notching one goal and a pair of assists.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins have points in all four games of their season series against the Phantoms, going 2-0-1-1 (.750). Alex Nylander has enjoyed games against Lehigh Valley, picking up 2G-2A.

Friday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS at Hershey

For the 10th time this season, the Penguins and Bears go head-to-head. Hershey has won seven of the previous nine meetings, but this could be a defensive battle. Both the Penguins and Bears rank top 10 in goals against per game.

Saturday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

The Islanders make their first of two scheduled trips to NEPA this season. The Penguins have won the only meeting this season between the two teams, 4-3, on Jan. 13.

Ice Chips

- With 50 games in the books, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is tied for the most games played this season.

- During their six contests in February, the Penguins have scored 26 goals, an average of 4.33 goals per game.

- Saturday night marked head coach J.D. Forrest's 100th career win.

- Alex Nylander has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 11 games.

- Nylander ranks fifth in the league with 151 shots on goal.

- Peter Abbandonato is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G-3A).

- Radim Zohorna is on a three-game point streak (2G-3A).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 49 38 9 0 2 78 .796

2. Providence 50 30 15 3 2 65 .650

3. PENGUINS 50 26 17 6 1 59 .590

4. Hartford 46 25 16 5 0 55 .598

5. Charlotte 49 24 20 5 0 53 .541

6. Springfield 48 23 20 3 2 51 .531

7. Lehigh Valley 46 20 19 5 2 47 .511

8. Bridgeport 48 15 26 6 1 37 .385

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 42 16 15 31

Ty Smith 46 9 22 31

Peter Abbandonato 44 8 18 26

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Jonathan Gruden 38 11 8 19

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 29 16-7-4 2.14 .919 0

Magnus HellbergX 17 8-7-2 3.03 .901 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 21 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 23 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 24 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Feb. 18 (C) Jonathan Gruden Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Feb. 18 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Feb. 19 (G) Magnus Hellberg Recalled to PIT

