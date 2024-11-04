Penguins Recall Mats Lindgren from Nailers
November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Mats Lindgren from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Lindgren made his pro debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the team's 3-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 20-year-old recorded no points and two penalty minutes in the win.
In four games with Wheeling, Lindgren produced one goal. He also leads Nailers defensemen with 14 shots on goal.
Last season, he topped Red Deer Rebels blueliners with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he gathered 21 points (3G-18A).
Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Wednesday, Nov. 6, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
