Belleville Extends Points Streak to Four Games against Providence and Syracuse

The Belleville Senators' points streak is now on a season-high four games.

It was another successful week for the B-Sens who were edged 3-2 by the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) in a shootout at home on Wednesday before heading to Syracuse on Saturday, where they put up their best offensive output of the season in a 6-2 win against the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning). Belleville has secured at least a point in seven of eight games played this season and has moved into third place in the American Hockey League's North Division, just a point back of Toronto and five points behind Laval atop the division.

Here's a recap of last week's action as Belleville prepares to host the division-leading Rocket for two massive games at CAA Arena this coming weekend.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Providence Bruins - 3 (SO)

After being down 2-0 to start the game, the Belleville Senators made a valiant comeback to tie the game at 2-2, only to fall in a shootout 3-2 to the Providence Bruins. Jeremy Davies and Cole Reinhardt each scored their third goal of the season, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced in regulation, plus two of three in the shootout. It was the Bruins' only visit to Belleville this season, with the B-Sens returning the favour in Spring 2025.

Saturday, November 2, 2024: Belleville Senators - 6 @ Syracuse Crunch - 2

An offensive explosion at Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse propelled the visiting Belleville Senators to a 6-2 win over the host Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night. Donovan Sebrango scored a memorable no-look backhand goal as part of a two-point night while leading scorer Cole Reinhardt tallied four points in the win, which moved Belleville to 4-1-0-3 on the season.

Captain Garrett Pilon had three assists, Angus Crookshank tallied twice, and Matt Highmore and Nikolas Matinpalo each scored their first goals of the season. Leevi Merilainen picked up his 17th career win (his fourth of the season), stopping a season-high 29 of 31 shots.

Highlight of the Week:

Transactions:

Oct.29/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.29/24 - #8 Adam Gaudette (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.30/24 - #10 Zack Ostpachuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.30/24 - #8 Adam Guadette (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.31/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.31/24 - #8 Adam Gaudette (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.3/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.4/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recaled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 10 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - 4 G + 6 A

Goals: 4 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) / #9 Angus Crookshank

Assists: 7 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Plus/Minus: +7 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F)

Penalty Minutes: 22 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 1.69 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .930 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

The Senators get their first regular season matchups with the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this weekend, as we celebrate Military Appreciation Night on Friday and Student & Alumni Night presented by Loyalist College, on Saturday.

- Friday, November 8, 2024: Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena) (Military Appreciation Night)

- Saturday, November 9, 2024: Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena) (Student & Alumni Night presented by Loyalist College)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all home games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

