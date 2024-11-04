Bears Host Pair of Games against T-Birds

November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (7-3-1-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude a five-game homestand with a pair of games this weekend against the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center on Saturday and Sunday.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (9)

Assists: Alex Limoges (9)

Points: Ethen Frank (13)

Power-Play Goals: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko (3)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+9)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (6)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (1.87)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.935)

Only includes qualified players

UPCOMING LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Nov. 4

Day Off

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Day Off

Thursday, Nov. 7

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena

Friday, Nov. 8

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena

Saturday, Nov. 9

Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Hershey 1 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

- Saturday, Nov. 2 - Hershey 2 vs. Charlotte 4

- Sunday, Nov. 3 - Hershey 4 vs. Charlotte 3 (SO)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Hershey vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Pepsi Reversible Bucket Hat Night - The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a reversible Bears bucket hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Hershey vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, 3 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Hometown Heroes Night - Featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

SHOOTOUT SPECIALIST:

Pierrick Dubé scored Hershey's lone goal in the bottom of the third round of the shootout in Sunday's 4-3 win over Charlotte, giving him four shootout tallies on eight attempts during his tenure with the Chocolate and White. In his AHL career, Dubé is 5-for-10 in the shootout between his time with Hershey and Laval. Hershey's career leader for shootout goals is Keith Aucoin, with 13 on 33 attempts; the club's career leader for attempts is Chris Bourque, with 39; Hershey's lifetime shootout percentage leader (min. 10 attempts) is Ryan Stoa, who went 9-for-13 (69.2%) in his Bears career.

FRANK'S FURY:

Ethen Frank is tied with Calgary's Rory Kerins for the league goal-scoring lead, after tallying a blistering nine goals through 11 games. Hershey has posted a record of 5-0-0-0 this season when Frank has scored a goal. The third-year pro also had the first penalty shot attempt of his career on Saturday in the third period against Charlotte, but failed to score on Ken Appleby.

MAJOR MINUTES FOR SHEPARD:

Hunter Shepard started all three games for Hershey last week, increasing his games total to eight on the season, tied with Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa for the league lead. Shepard's 480 minutes played are the most by any netminder this season, while his 217 saves are the most of any Eastern Conference goaltender, and rank third overall in the league.

COMEBACK KIDS:

In five of Hershey's last six games, the Bears surrendered the first goal, only to eventually come away with the win. Hershey is off to a 3-1-0-0 start when scoring first this season, but the team has also posted an impressive 4-2-1-0 record when surrendering the first goal of the game.

NELSON TO BE AWAY FROM TEAM:

Per a statement by the club earlier this afternoon, Bears head coach Todd Nelson will be away from the team as he tends to a family matter. Assistant coaches Nick Bootland and Patrick Wellar will serve as co-head coaches in Nelson's absence.

BEARS TO BE HONORED AT CAPITALS GAME:

The Washington Capitals announced earlier this morning that they will hold a pre-game ceremony before their game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to recognize the Bears' 2024 Calder Cup championship victory. As part of the evening festivities, fans in attendance at the game are invited to the Signature Club at Capital One Arena beginning at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Calder Cup, and the evening will also feature appearances by Capitals alumni and giveaways. In addition, fans are invited to view the Calder Cup on the 100-level concourse during the first period.

SPRINGFIELD SHOWDOWN:

The Thunderbirds make their only visit of the season to Hershey this weekend, as the Bears play host to Springfield in a pair of games. The Bears overcame a 2-0 deficit on Oct. 26 at MassMutual Center for an eventual 6-2 victory over their Atlantic Division foe, as Chase Priskie and Alex Limoges scored twice and Mitch Gibson made 26 saves. Hershey will journey back to Massachusetts later this season for a final encounter with the Thunderbirds on March 19.

BEARS BITES:

Alex Limoges leads the AHL with six power-play assists and is tied for the league lead with seven power-play points. He is four assists from 100 professional helpers...Ethen Bear is tied for the best plus-minus among league defensemen at +9. His next game will mark his 100th career AHL contest...Spencer Smallman is two points away from his 100th career AHL point...Hershey is 5-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.