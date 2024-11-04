Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo
November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Gylander made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington, recording 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first four pro games between the Griffins and Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 3-0-1 ledger with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings. Gylander was selected with the 191st overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024
- Belleville Extends Points Streak to Four Games against Providence and Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 4th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval's Logan Mailloux Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Weekly Report: Sweet Trip to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Head Coach Todd Nelson to be Away from Team for Family Reasons - Hershey Bears
- Washington Capitals to Honor Back-To-Back Calder Cup Champions Hershey Bears with Pre-Game Ceremony November 6 Versus Nashville - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Ride Comback to Win against Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 6-4 to the San Diego Gulls After Letting in 5 Unanswered Goals in the Third Period - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.