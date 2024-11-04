Washington Capitals to Honor Back-To-Back Calder Cup Champions Hershey Bears with Pre-Game Ceremony November 6 Versus Nashville

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will hold a pre-game ceremony on Nov. 6 against the Nashville Predators to honor the 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, for winning back-to-back championships. Bears representatives will participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

As part of the evening festivities, fans are invited to the Signature Club at Capital One Arena beginning at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Calder Cup, and the evening will also feature appearances by Capitals alums and giveaways. In addition, fans are invited to view the Calder Cup on the 100-level concourse during the first period.

The Bears defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-4 in overtime in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals to capture the franchise's AHL-record 13th championship. The Bears won their fifth Calder Cup since becoming the top development affiliate of the Capitals in 2005-06, with Hershey also winning in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2023. The Capitals and Bears were previously affiliated for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984, including Hershey's 1980 Calder Cup championship.

