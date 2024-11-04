Head Coach Todd Nelson to be Away from Team for Family Reasons
November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced that head coach Todd Nelson will be away from the team for family reasons.
Assistant coaches Nick Bootland and Patrick Wellar will serve as co-head coaches during Nelson's absence.
