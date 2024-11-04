Laval's Logan Mailloux Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Laval Rocket defenseman Logan Mailloux has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 3, 2024.

Mailloux returned to the Rocket and posted a goal and four assists in two weekend contests, helping Laval extend its winning streak to a club-record seven games.

Mailloux was assigned to the Rocket on Wednesday after a two-week stay in the NHL, and he was back in the lineup for Laval's two-game home set with Providence at Place Bell. On Friday evening, Mailloux registered an assist in a 2-1 Rocket victory, and on Saturday he chipped in a goal and three assists as Laval downed the Bruins, 6-3.

Mailloux has appeared in just four AHL games this season, but he is tied for the league lead among defensemen with six assists and nine points, including two four-point efforts (Oct. 11 and Nov. 2, both against Providence). He also has one goal and two assists in five games with Montreal, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 19 at the New York Islanders.

A 21-year-old native of Belle River, Ont., Mailloux earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2023-24 after tallying 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points in 72 games for Laval. He was a first-round selection (31st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

