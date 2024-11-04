Ben Gleason Acquired in Exchange for Ronnie Attard
November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Ben Gleason from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Ronnie Attard, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Gleason, 26, is an AHL veteran of 357 games who was in his second season with the Bakersfield Condors. Gleason had previously played for the Texas Stars for five seasons and also played in four NHL games with the Dallas Stars.
The 6'1" lefty-shot out of Ortonville, MI scored a career-high 10 goals with the Condors last year while also adding 22 assists for 32 points. He has scored one goal with three assists for four points in seven games thus far this season.
For his AHL career, Gleason has played in 359 games scoring 40-137-177. Gleason signed as an undrafted free agent out of the OHL where he played for the London Knights and Hamilton Bulldogs and was part of Hamilton's 2018 OHL Championship.
Attard, 25, was selected by the Flyers in the third round in the 2019 NHL Draft out of Western Michigan University. He scored 2-4-6 in 29 NHL games over parts of three seasons with the Flyers (2021-2024).
He tallied 22-37-59 in 123 career AHL contests in three seasons with Lehigh Valley (2022-24) including seven games this season. Last year, Attard scored 10-17-27 in 48 games. The right-handed shooting defenseman from White Lake, MI represented the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval as a rookie in the 2022-23 season.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action Wednesday night at the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and then return to PPL Center for a rematch with the Penguins on Friday before hosting the Utica Comets on Saturday. Friday's game features Berks $1 Hot Dogs while Saturday night's contest includes a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms Players presented by NJM Insurance.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ben Gleason with the Edmonton Oilers
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attard
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2024
- Ben Gleason Acquired in Exchange for Ronnie Attard - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild to Recognize Heritage with Iowa Aeros Rebrand - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Recall Mats Lindgren from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mitchell Tenpenny to Perform Post-Game February 22 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Host Pair of Games against T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Loans Defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Texas - Texas Stars
- Belleville Extends Points Streak to Four Games against Providence and Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 4th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval's Logan Mailloux Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Weekly Report: Sweet Trip to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Head Coach Todd Nelson to be Away from Team for Family Reasons - Hershey Bears
- Washington Capitals to Honor Back-To-Back Calder Cup Champions Hershey Bears with Pre-Game Ceremony November 6 Versus Nashville - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Ride Comback to Win against Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 6-4 to the San Diego Gulls After Letting in 5 Unanswered Goals in the Third Period - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.