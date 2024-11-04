Ben Gleason Acquired in Exchange for Ronnie Attard

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Ben Gleason from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Ronnie Attard, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gleason, 26, is an AHL veteran of 357 games who was in his second season with the Bakersfield Condors. Gleason had previously played for the Texas Stars for five seasons and also played in four NHL games with the Dallas Stars.

The 6'1" lefty-shot out of Ortonville, MI scored a career-high 10 goals with the Condors last year while also adding 22 assists for 32 points. He has scored one goal with three assists for four points in seven games thus far this season.

For his AHL career, Gleason has played in 359 games scoring 40-137-177. Gleason signed as an undrafted free agent out of the OHL where he played for the London Knights and Hamilton Bulldogs and was part of Hamilton's 2018 OHL Championship.

Attard, 25, was selected by the Flyers in the third round in the 2019 NHL Draft out of Western Michigan University. He scored 2-4-6 in 29 NHL games over parts of three seasons with the Flyers (2021-2024).

He tallied 22-37-59 in 123 career AHL contests in three seasons with Lehigh Valley (2022-24) including seven games this season. Last year, Attard scored 10-17-27 in 48 games. The right-handed shooting defenseman from White Lake, MI represented the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval as a rookie in the 2022-23 season.

