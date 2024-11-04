Iowa Wild to Recognize Heritage with Iowa Aeros Rebrand

November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club will rebrand as the Iowa Aeros on Saturday, Nov. 16 during the team's Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by Hildreth Construction Services.

"Veterans Appreciation Night is a marquee event for the Iowa Wild every year," said Allie Brown Korinek, Iowa Wild VP of Business Operations. "We are looking forward to revealing the Heritage Jersey, which recognizes the sacrifices of our veterans and draws from the team's history."

The Heritage Jersey, which honors veterans from the state of Iowa and features elements from the Houston Aeros uniform design, will be released on Monday, Nov. 11. Fans will be able to bid on the game-worn jerseys in a live auction, benefitting Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America, following Iowa's Nov. 16 game against the Texas Stars.

"Mid-Iowa Council and Scouting America are privileged to be part of the Iowa Wild's Veterans Appreciation Night by promoting the game amongst our 5,000 Scouts across central and southern Iowa," said Matt Hill, Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America Scout Executive/CEO. "Scouting's core values of the Scout Oath and Law, including Duty to Country, are paramount in all that we do, including teaching our Scouts respect for our flag and all those who defend it."

Prior to becoming the Iowa Wild, the franchise played as the Houston Aeros in the IHL (1994-2003) and AHL (2003-2013). The Aeros became the primary affiliate of the Minnesota Wild in 2001-02 and won the Calder Cup in 2002-03.

The Iowa Aeros rebrand on Veterans Appreciation Night will feature an immersive game day experience for fans. While the team wears the Heritage Jersey on the ice, the team's social media, scoreboard graphics, and in-arena elements will all change over to an Iowa Aeros theme.

Iowa Aeros merchandise will be available on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena. Veterans and military members attending Veterans Appreciation Night will receive 15% off select merchandise purchases with military ID.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat giveaway presented by Hildreth Construction Services and LAZER 103.3.

