Dallas Loans Defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Texas

November 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Capobianco, 27, has three points (1-2=3) in six games with Texas so far this season. He scored his first goal Oct. 25 in a 6-2 win against Iowa. The defenseman signed a two-way contract with Dallas on July 1 after a career year in 2023-24 with the Manitoba Moose. Capobianco paced all AHL blueliners in 2023-24 with 42 assists and 54 points, earning the Eddie Shore Award as the league's best defenseman.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Texas returns home to host the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by Pepsi. Tickets are on sale on www.texasstars.com/tickets.

