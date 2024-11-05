Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Rides Three-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Week

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (6-2-0-0) have won each of their last three games with Tristan Jarry in the crease

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - PENGUINS 4 at Bridgeport 3 (SO)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went to overtime for the first time this season, but emerged victorious thanks to Emil Bemström and Ville Koivunen's pretty shootout goals. The Penguins raced out to a 2-0 lead in under three minutes of game time, but a three-goal second-period by the Isles put them ahead. Jonathan Gruden forced OT with his second goal of the night.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hartford 1

The Penguins and Wolf Pack entered Saturday tied in the Atlantic standings, but now the Black & Gold own a two-point edge over Hartford. Isaac Belliveau's first AHL goal opened the scoring 33 seconds into the second period, followed by a delayed penalty, extra attacker tally by Koivunen. Jarry and the Penguins clamped down hard in the third to secure victory.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins start the week against their turnpike rival. Wednesday marks the third matchup in their 12-game season series. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 2-0-0-0 against Lehigh Valley, shutting out the Phantoms in their last clash on Oct. 19.

Friday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

After one day's rest, the Penguins and Phantoms go at it again. Friday projects to be Tristan Jarry's last game in his five-game, 14-day conditioning loan. Jarry is 10-4-1 in his career at PPL Center with a 2.47 goals against average, .922 save percentage and four shutouts.

Saturday, Nov. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester

The Americans make their first and only visit to Northeast Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their Veterans Day Game. Rochester started its season 1-3-0-0, but has won its last four games in a row, including two victories via shootout.

Ice Chips

- Ville Koivunen is tied for the second-most assists (6) and fifth-most points (8) by AHL rookies this season.

- Rookie defenseman Isaac Belliveau has posted a point in both of his games this season (1G-1A).

- Tristan Jarry now has 80 wins in his AHL career, which also ranks third all-time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history.

- Boris Katchouk's earned his 100th AHL point with an assist on Koivunen's game-winning goal on Saturday.

- Jonathan Gruden is two points shy of 100 career AHL points.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 11 7 3 1 0 15 .682

2. Charlotte 8 6 1 0 1 13 .813

3. PENGUINS 8 6 2 0 0 12 .750

4. Hartford 9 4 3 1 1 10 .556

5. Lehigh Valley 8 3 3 1 1 8 .500

6. Springfield 10 3 7 0 0 6 .300

7. Providence 9 3 6 0 0 6 .333

8. Bridgeport 9 2 5 1 1 6 .333

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 8 2 6 8

Ville Koivunen* 8 2 6 8

Sam Poulin 8 2 5 7

Boris Katchouk 7 4 1 5

Tristan Broz 8 3 2 5

Mac Hollowell 8 0 5 5

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov*X 1 1-0-0 1.00 .968 0

Tristan Jarry 3 3-0-0 1.95 .937 0

Filip Larsson 3 1-2-0 2.47 .918 1

Alex Nedeljkovic^ 1 1-0-0 3.00 .917 0

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

X = assigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 6 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 8 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 9 Rochester Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Oct. 29 (D) Phip Waugh Recalled from WHL

Thu, Oct. 31 (C) Vasily Ponomarev Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Nov. 4 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.