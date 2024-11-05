Bears Recall Smith, Send Three to South Carolina

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Dalton Smith has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, defensemen Jayden Lee and Jon McDonald have been loaned to South Carolina, and goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to South Carolina by the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals.

Smith, 32, played in three games with the Stingrays, logging five penalty minutes as he dropped the gloves with Florida's Kyle Neuber on Nov. 1.

Smith signed an AHL deal with Hershey on Oct. 15. Last year he skated in 49 games with the Colorado Eagles, collecting five points (1g, 4a) and 99 penalty minutes. The 6'2", 205-pound winger is a veteran of 490 AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, and Colorado, posting 72 points (33g, 39a) and 917 penalty minutes.

Lee, 23, did not see any game action with Hershey during his recall. He has appeared in four games with the Stingrays, logging two assists.

McDonald, 26, is returning to game action after starting the season injured. He has yet to make his AHL debut, but played in 64 games for the Stingrays last year, posting 17 points (4g, 13a). He was a Black Ace for Hershey during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Gibson, 25, appeared in one game with Hershey during his recall, stopping 26 shots in a 6-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 25. He is now 3-0-0 in his AHL career. He is 1-0-0 for the Stingrays this season, winning his season debut on Oct. 19 versus Orlando with 23 saves. The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Pepsi Reversible Bucket Hat Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a reversible bucket hat, courtesy of Pepsi. Purchase tickets for the game.

