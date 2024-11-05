Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 4

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH ALTERNATE WIN AND LOSS

The Crunch went 1-1-0-0 in a pair of home games in Week 4 to begin a busy November.

Syracuse opened a two-game homestand against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday. The Crunch earned a 3-2 overtime win when Max Crozier struck 41 seconds into overtime. It was the Crunch's second win past regulation in two tries this season.

The next night, the Crunch were upended by the Belleville Senators, 6-2, in the third head-to-head match between the teams. Syracuse had allowed three goals total in its first three home games prior to the loss.

The Crunch are 5-4-0-0 entering a two-game week. They have 10 points and are in fourth place in the North Division.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rookie forward Niko Huuhtanen picked up a goal in Week 4, giving him points in consecutive games for the first time this season. The Finn scored on Friday against Hartford to tie the game at two in the third period as the Crunch went on to win in overtime, 3-2. He was also originally credited with an assist on Saturday against Belleville, but that was removed today.

The 21-year-old has four points (2g, 2a) in nine games this season. He collected 46 points in 52 games as a pro in Finland for Jukurit last season.

***

Milo Roelens scored his first professional goal in Saturday's loss to the Senators. Roelens tucked home a wraparound early in the second period to pull the Crunch within 3-1. It also marked his first point, coming in his eighth pro game.

Undrafted, the 6-foot-7 forward signed his entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 1, 2024. He produced 75 points (30g, 44a) in 65 games for Acadie-Bathurst in the QMJHL last season before making his pro debut with the Crunch at the end of the year.

CRUNCH TO HOST MILITARY APPRECIATION

Saturday, the Crunch host their Military Appreciation Night, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. The Crunch are offering complimentary tickets for all veterans and active military members and their families to the Nov. 9 game, courtesy of generous donations from Visions, Crunch fans and local businesses.

Active military, veterans and their families who would like to attend the Nov. 9 game should complete an online form (www.syracusecrunch.com/military), contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office to reserve their complimentary tickets.

The Crunch will also wear Military Appreciation specialty jerseys, featuring a black base with dark camouflage on the shoulders and across the bottom.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Hartford | 7 p.m.

The Crunch make their only trip this season to Hartford as they finish a two-game season series with the Wolf Pack. The Crunch grabbed the first game over the weekend with a 3-2 overtime victory in Syracuse.

The Wolf Pack went winless last week; they lost in overtime to the Crunch and then dropped a 2-1 game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday. Hartford is 4-3-1-1 this season despite a minus-6 goal differential. The Wolf Pack are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 10 points. They are 4-1-0-0 at home.

The teams split last year's two-game series, which was played out in a home-and-home over two days. The home team won both contests. Last year's loss in Hartford snapped the Crunch's five-game winning streak at the XL Center; prior to last season's defeat they hadn't had a regulation setback in Hartford since Oct. 18, 2015.

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland | 7 p.m.

After a rare Friday off, the Crunch are home Saturday to host the Cleveland Monsters in a rematch of last season's North Division Finals. The Monsters defeated the Crunch in the playoffs last season on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Monsters enter the week with a 4-3-0-1 record in eight games. They have nine points and are just one point behind the Crunch. They are on a 2-0-0-1 streak as they prepare to face Rochester, Utica and Syracuse this week.

The teams split their four-game season series last year before the Monsters prevailed in the playoffs. Both teams had 1-1 home records; the two games in Syracuse required overtime.

WEEK 4 RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 1 | Game 8 vs. Hartford | W, 3-2 (OT)

Hartford 0 2 0 0 - 2 Shots: 8-11-6-0-25 PP: 0/3

Syracuse 1 0 1 1 - 3 Shots: 13-4-6-3-26 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Duke 4 (Brown, Goncalves), 5:23 (PP). 3rd Period-Huuhtanen 2 (Carlile, Teasdale), 1:31. Overtime-Crozier 1 (Szturc, Goncalves), 0:41.. .. Halverson 3-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves) A-5,168

Saturday, Nov. 2 | Game 9 vs. Belleville | L, 6-2

Belleville 3 1 2 - 6 Shots: 12-12-6-30 PP: 1/1

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 11-11-9-31 PP: 1/1

2nd Period-Roelens 1 (Teasdale, Pouliot), 1:57. 3rd Period-Pouliot 3 (Goncalves, Sheary), 19:40 (PP).. .. Tomkins 2-3-0 (30 shots-24 saves) A-5,964

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 14.3% (5-for-35) T-18th (26th)

Penalty Kill 83.8% (31-for-37) 16th (14th)

Goals For 2.56 GFA (23) T-25th (T-21st)

Goals Against 2.22 GAA (20) 7th (2nd)

Shots For 26.44 SF/G (238) 27th (30th)

Shots Against 27.00 SA/G (243) 11th (8th)

Penalty Minutes 16.33 PIM/G (147) 9th (4th)

Category Leader

Points 7 Duke

Goals 4 Duke

Assists 6 Szturc

PIM 24 Kessy

Plus/Minus +6 Szturc

Wins 3 Halverson

GAA 0.75 Halverson

Save % .968 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.889 31 19 144 6-0-0-0 2-1-0-0 8-1-0-0 7-0-0-0 0-0

2. Toronto 8 6 1 0 1 13 0.813 26 17 56 5-0-0-0 1-1-0-1 6-1-0-1 0-1-0-1 1-1

3. Belleville 8 4 1 0 3 11 0.688 24 23 125 2-1-0-1 2-0-0-2 4-1-0-3 2-0-0-2 1-3

4. Syracuse 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.556 23 20 147 3-1-0-0 2-3-0-0 5-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 1-0

5. Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.625 32 19 94 1-2-0-0 4-1-0-0 5-3-0-0 4-0-0-0 2-0

6. Cleveland 8 4 3 0 1 9 0.563 27 31 88 2-0-0-1 2-3-0-0 4-3-0-1 2-0-0-1 0-1

7. Utica 9 0 8 0 1 1 0.056 16 40 144 0-4-0-1 0-4-0-0 0-8-0-1 0-8-0-1 0-1

