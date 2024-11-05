Affiliate Report - October 2024

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

9-3-1, 1st in Atlantic Division

The defending champs are picking up right where they left off, rattling off a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign thanks to electric play from the likes of Sam Reinhart - who is tied for the league lead in both goals and points - and Anton Lundell - who has put up 13 points in as many games - among others. The Panthers' success hasn't been limited to North America either, as the Cats recently took two contests over the Stars in Tampere, Finland as part of the NHL's Global Series.

GHOST PIRATES

6-1-0, 1st in South Division

In their first season as the Checkers' ECHL affiliate, the Ghost Pirates are off to a flying start. Savannah is tied for the top spot in the league standings and have scored at least four goals in each of its six wins.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Dennis Cesana leads Ghost Pirate defensemen with two goals and is tied for the lead with seven points in seven games

Riley Hughes has 10 points in six games and was just named ECHL Player of the Week

