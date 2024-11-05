Affiliate Report - October 2024
November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!
PANTHERS
9-3-1, 1st in Atlantic Division
The defending champs are picking up right where they left off, rattling off a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign thanks to electric play from the likes of Sam Reinhart - who is tied for the league lead in both goals and points - and Anton Lundell - who has put up 13 points in as many games - among others. The Panthers' success hasn't been limited to North America either, as the Cats recently took two contests over the Stars in Tampere, Finland as part of the NHL's Global Series.
GHOST PIRATES
6-1-0, 1st in South Division
In their first season as the Checkers' ECHL affiliate, the Ghost Pirates are off to a flying start. Savannah is tied for the top spot in the league standings and have scored at least four goals in each of its six wins.
CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT
Dennis Cesana leads Ghost Pirate defensemen with two goals and is tied for the lead with seven points in seven games
Riley Hughes has 10 points in six games and was just named ECHL Player of the Week
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024
- Bears Recall Smith, Send Three to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds, Springfield City Library to Expand Boomer's Reading Club for 2024-25 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Affiliate Report - October 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Inaugural Class - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Back on Road for Pair of Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Rides Three-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Marlies' Tverberg Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors at Calgary, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.