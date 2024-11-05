Game Preview: Condors at Calgary, 6 p.m.

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield opens a five-game road trip with the first of two against Calgary. It is the Condors only trip to Alberta this season.

LOOKING BACK

After a 5-3 victory on Friday, the Condors could not complete the sweep in a 5-2 loss to Coachella Valley on Saturday. Daniel D'Amato (3rd) and Cameron Wright (2nd) each had the goals for the Condors.

TRADE ALERT

The Edmonton Oilers acquired d-man Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for d-man Ben Gleason on Monday. Attard was drafted in the third round (#72) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Flyers. He has scored at least 10 goals in two AHL campaigns, including a career high 12 in 2022-23. He will wear 47 for the Condors.

DANNY DIMES

Daniel D'Amato is tied for the team lead with three goals on the season, including back-to-back opening goals against Coachella Valley. The 23-year old had six goals in 54 games with Henderson last season.

CC-ing POINTS

Connor Carrick has a goal and four assists for five points through seven games. He is on a current three-game point streak with four assists over that span. Among Condors skaters, he is tied for second in scoring, and he is t-17th among all AHL d-men in scoring.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill went 7/7 over the weekend and is 24/27 (88.9%) to begin the season. That puts them 5th among AHL clubs.

JUMP ON IT

Bakersfield is 3-0-2 when scoring first and 0-2-1 when allowing the opposition to grab a 1-0 lead.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors are 2-1-1 on the road so far this season. They won 20 games away from Condorstown a year ago. The five-game road trip includes two in Calgary, two in Abbotsford, and a one-off in San Diego. It is the longest road trip of the season for Bakersfield, who returns home for a five-game road trip after the Gulls contest.

WRANGLERS ON TOP

Calgary has won nine straight games including a 2-1 shootout win in Bakersfield on October 22. William Stromgren scored twice on Thursday in a 6-2 win over San Diego. Calgary is on an eight-game homestand and have allowed three goals or more just twice in 10 games this season.

UP NEXT

The first leg of the Condors road trip wraps up in Calgary Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT against the Wranglers.

