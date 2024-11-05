Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Battle in Alberta hits the Scotiabank Saddledome ice tonight at 7 p.m. as the Wranglers go head-to-head with the Bakersfield Condors, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. GET TICKETS.

The homeside will look to notch their 10th straight win in the outing.

The Matchup

This is the second Battle in Alberta matchup.

The Wranglers won 2-1 in a shootout their last clash on Oct. 22 against the Condors in a shootout. Devin Cooley was excellent in the tilt, finishing with 35 saves in the regulation game.

Jeremie Poirier had an impressive go in the shootout, garnering plenty of attention on social media.

The Wranglers sit atop the league standings, while theCondors are fifth in the Pacific Division, and 18th in the AHL.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins was recently named AHL Player Of The Month for October.

Kerins has scored nine goals and 11 points in 10 games, including a goal in a 6-2 win over the San Diego Gulls in the Wranglers most recent game outing.

Kerins is more than halfway to surpassing his total of 16 from last season.

Seth Griffith of the Bakersfield Condors leads his team with six points with three goals and three assists.

About The Game

Tonight's game is Toonie Dog Tuesday, which means all hotdogs are only two dollars.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.