T-Birds, Springfield City Library to Expand Boomer's Reading Club for 2024-25 Season

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in collaboration with the Springfield City Library, are proud to announce that Boomer's Reading Club will return for the 2024-25 season with more dates and new library branches serving as hosts for the meeting dates.

Established last season, Boomer's Reading Club will prominently feature T-Birds forward Drew Callin, team mascot Boomer, and various additional T-Birds staff and players throughout the season. Boomer's Reading Club aims to create a love of reading for young Springfield school students of all ages.

In addition to the interactive sessions with Callin, the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation will continue its pledge to the program by donating gifts and supplies to each of the seven Springfield City Library branches participating in the initiative.

"We are proud to continue our support of Drew and the Springfield City Library toward this incredibly meaningful community partnership," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We deeply value this relationship and hope that, in addition to encouraging a lifelong love of reading among our youngest fans, Boomer's Reading Club can create core memories in Springfield children's lives for years to come."

The complete list of dates is as follows - all Boomer's Reading Club sessions will run from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., and all of these sessions are open to the public:

Wednesday, Nov. 13 @ Springfield Central Library (220 State Street, in 1st floor Children's Room)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 @ Indian Orchard Branch (44 Oak Street)

Tuesday, Jan. 7 @ Sixteen Acres Branch (1187 Parker Street)

Thursday, Jan. 9 @ East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace)

Wednesday, Jan. 22 @ East Forest Park Branch (136 Surrey Road)

Tuesday, Jan. 28 @ Brightwood Branch (359 Plainfield Street)

Wednesday, Feb. 26 @ Mason Square Branch (765 State Street)

"We're so excited to partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds for a third season of Boomer's Reading Club. We're expanding to even more libraries this year, adding Brightwood and Indian Orchard branches for seven total visits. Families will have fun seeing their hockey heroes read with them and inspire their children and grandkids to get a library card, visit the library, and pick up some great books," said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director at Springfield City Library. "Going to a T-Birds game is fun for the whole family, and so is going to the Springfield City Library! The Club combines reading, library activities, and a chance to discover why getting into reading when you are young is so important and fun."

Families looking for more information about Boomer's Reading Club can contact the team at (413) 739-4625 or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.