Marlies' Tverberg Suspended for One Game
November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Ryan Tverberg has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Cleveland on Nov. 2.
Tverberg will miss Toronto's game Saturday (Nov. 9) at Charlotte.
