Wranglers Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers are excited to announce today forward Clark Bishop has been named the 2nd captain in Wranglers franchise history. Forwards Alex Gallant, Dryden Hunt, Jakob Pelletier, and defencemen Jarred Tinordi will serve as alternate captains.

"I always knew Clark was a candidate for this team's captaincy coming into this season but based off his performance throughout the Flames training camp, preseason, and obviously the start of our season, it was an easy decision to select Clark as the new captain of the Calgary Wranglers," said Head Coach Trent Cull. "We value that his leadership on the ice has also correlated off the ice and into the Calgary community."

Bishop has played 375 games over nine seasons in his AHL career, with his NHL debut coming back on October 20th, 2018. Bishop has played a total of 47 NHL career games, splitting time between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators. This isn't the first time Bishop has dawned the 'C' on his chest as he led the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL from 2014 - 2016. Bishop also wore the 'C' for the QMJHL All-Star team in 2016.

"This is a very special day for me," said Bishop. "I've found a home here in Calgary over the last few seasons. I'm happy to lead this group along side Alex, Dryden, Jakob, and Jarred as we continue to push for the ultimate goal of a Calder Cup. We've been a competitive team these last few seasons and our goal is to continue that success into this season."

The 28-year-old is on pace for a career season scoring nine points in his first 10 games, including four straight game-winning-goals.

Clark and his wife Kathleen alongside their dog Watson, look forward to continuing to lead the Wranglers this season.

CLARK BISHOP- CENTRE

BORN: St. John's, NL DATE: March 29, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a Free Agent July 13th, 2022

