Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo

November 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Carson Bantle

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Macy Mineni) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Carson Bantle(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Macy Mineni)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday reassigned left wing Carson Bantle to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bantle made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and logged three games and two penalty minutes during his call up. He competed in his first professional game on Oct. 19 at Bloomington, scoring a goal in the process. Throughout two games with the Walleye, Bantle has two goals and a plus-three rating. The 22-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wis., native also logged two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Images from this story

