Bears' McIlrath, Silver Knights' Mayo Each Suspended for Two Games
February 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on Feb. 19.
McIlrath will miss Hershey's games Wednesday (Feb. 21) at Laval and Friday (Feb. 23) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a checking from behind incident in a game at Coachella Valley on Feb. 18.
Mayo will miss Henderson's games Friday (Feb. 23) and Saturday (Feb. 24) at Colorado.
