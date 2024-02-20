Bears' McIlrath, Silver Knights' Mayo Each Suspended for Two Games

February 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on Feb. 19.

McIlrath will miss Hershey's games Wednesday (Feb. 21) at Laval and Friday (Feb. 23) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a checking from behind incident in a game at Coachella Valley on Feb. 18.

Mayo will miss Henderson's games Friday (Feb. 23) and Saturday (Feb. 24) at Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.