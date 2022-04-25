Reign Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule for their first-round series against the San Diego Gulls in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign have secured the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division with a record of 41-17-5-4 and a points percentage of 0.679. San Diego became the final team in the division to clinch a spot in the postseason and will be the No. 7 seed with a record of 28-31-4-2 and a 0.477 points percentage.

All games in the best-of-3 series will be played at Toyota Arena, with the Gulls designated as the home team during Game 2.

Game 1 - San Diego at Ontario - Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. (Round 1 - Game A)

Game 2 - San Diego at Ontario - Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. (Round 1 - Game B)

Game 3* - San Diego at Ontario - Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. (Round 1 - Game C)

*if necessary

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 1 and 2 are also on sale now through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

The series will be the third postseason meeting all-time between the Reign and the Gulls, the first since 2017. Ontario has a 1-1 record in previous series against San Diego, winning the Pacific Division Finals in five games in 2016 and falling in the Division Semifinals in five games in 2017.

Ontario has one final game to play on their regular season schedule Saturday night in Henderson against the Silver Knights at the Dollar Loan Center at 7 p.m.

