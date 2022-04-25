IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Prepare Postseason Habits Entering Final Week of 2021-22 Regular Season

April 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-2-0-0

Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago Wolves

Mike Hardman's two tally night, including a goal in the last minute of play, paired with a career-high 43-save night from goaltender Cale Morris gave the Rockford IceHogs (35-36-4-1) a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (46-15-5-5) Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Wednesday, Apr. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

The IceHogs spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs will have to wait another game as Rockford (35-27-4-1) fell 5-3 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (32-32-6-2) Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba Moose

The IceHogs (36-27-4-1) have officially clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose (38-23-5-2) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. It was an entire team effort as 11 different IceHogs tallied a point in the victory.

Sunday, Apr. 24 vs. Iowa Wild

The Iowa Wild (32-30-4-5) live to see another day as they kept their hopes for the fifth and final playoff spot alive with a 5-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs (36-28-4-1) Sunday evening at BMO Harris Bank Center. Three of their five goals came on the power play.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 36-28-4-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 18-15-2-0

Away: 18-13-2-1

Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (21)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (32)

Points: Lukas Reichel (53)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (118)

Power-Play Goals: Mike Hardman (7)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (15)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (20)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin (4)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (19)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.80)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is sixth among AHL rookies with 53 points (21G, 32A) and is tied for fourth among first-year players with 15 power-play assists.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with four shootout goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies with three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first among AHL bluelines with six power-play goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Prepare Playoff Mentality Entering Final Week of Regular Season

The Rockford IceHogs enter the final week of the 2021-22 regular season preparing for their 2022 Calder Cup Playoff run and battle the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, Apr. 27 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, visit the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena and host the Chicago Wolves on WWE Night and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 30 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Celebrate the season on WWE and Fan Appreciation Night! WWE Superstar Madcap Moss will be the special guest and will take photos with fans! The first 2,500 fans at the BMO will receive a scratch off ticket and an IceHogs 2021-22 team photo presented by American Solutions for Business. Every ticket is a winning ticket! Prizes include game worn jerseys, free playoff tickets, merchandise deals and more.

IceHogs Punch their Ticket to the Postseason

With their 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, the IceHogs clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, their 7th AHL postseason berth in team history and first since 2018!

Reichel Passes Hinostroza as Greatest IceHogs Rookie Scorer

With two assists on Sunday against the Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel official became the greatest rookie scorer in team history, netting his 52nd and 53rd points of the season and passing Vinnie Hinostroza's 51-point feat during the 2015-16 season. Reichel's team-high 14th multi-point performance guided the IceHogs against the Wild Sunday evening but came up short in a 5-3 setback and now prepare for a rematch against the Wild in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Down the Backstretch They Come

The IceHogs enter the final week of the regular season with three games remaining and all could influence the team's postseason positioning. The IceHogs are fighting to move up the Central Division Standings with a potential to move out of the fourth-place post, and avoid the first-round, best-of-three series, and move up to third place and head directly to the Division Semifinals (best-of-five series). To do so, the IceHogs will need to move past the Milwaukee Admirals, making Friday's head-to-head meeting more intriguing.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,600!

This Week

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Wednesday, Apr. 27

7:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 12th of 12 meetings; 3-5-3-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, Apr. 29

7:00 p.m. CT

UW Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 12th of 12 meetings; 6-4-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Apr. 30

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 12th of 12 meetings; 8-2-0-1 head-to-head record

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.