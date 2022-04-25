Kraken Recall Joey Daccord and Dennis Cholowski

Ahead of their last three games of the season, the Kraken have recalled Dennis Cholowski and Joey Daccord from Charlotte.

Cholowski, one of Seattle's expansion draft picks, has 18 points (3g, 15a) in 31 games for the Checkers since joining the Checkers in early February. The blue liner was claimed off waivers just prior to the regular season and recorded one assist in seven games for the Washington Capitals before being reclaimed by Seattle. Cholowski has yet to make his Kraken debut.

Daccord, also an expansion draft selection by Seattle, finished the regular season in Charlotte with a 19-11-2 record, a 2.28 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage - the last of which stands as a new franchise record and ranks second in the AHL. The netminder has appeared in four games for the Kraken so far this season.

The Checkers wrapped up their regular season on Saturday, while the rest of the AHL schedule runs through next weekend. In claiming the Atlantic Division title, the Checkers have also earned a first-round bye - meaning they won't need to play in the opening best-of-three round. The Kraken are in Vancouver on Tuesday before finishing their season with home games on Wednesday and Friday.

