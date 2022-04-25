Kraken Recall Joey Daccord and Dennis Cholowski
April 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their last three games of the season, the Kraken have recalled Dennis Cholowski and Joey Daccord from Charlotte.
Cholowski, one of Seattle's expansion draft picks, has 18 points (3g, 15a) in 31 games for the Checkers since joining the Checkers in early February. The blue liner was claimed off waivers just prior to the regular season and recorded one assist in seven games for the Washington Capitals before being reclaimed by Seattle. Cholowski has yet to make his Kraken debut.
Daccord, also an expansion draft selection by Seattle, finished the regular season in Charlotte with a 19-11-2 record, a 2.28 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage - the last of which stands as a new franchise record and ranks second in the AHL. The netminder has appeared in four games for the Kraken so far this season.
The Checkers wrapped up their regular season on Saturday, while the rest of the AHL schedule runs through next weekend. In claiming the Atlantic Division title, the Checkers have also earned a first-round bye - meaning they won't need to play in the opening best-of-three round. The Kraken are in Vancouver on Tuesday before finishing their season with home games on Wednesday and Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2022
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Prepare Postseason Habits Entering Final Week of 2021-22 Regular Season - Rockford IceHogs
- CAA Fan Appreciation Game Saturday - Belleville Senators
- Toronto Marlies Sign Goaltender Dryden McKay - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord and Dennis Cholowski - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Goaltender Matt Murray Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Texas's Matt Murray Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Reichel Passes Hinostroza to Become IceHogs' Greatest Rookie Scorer - Rockford IceHogs
- Elson Signs NHL Contract for Remainder of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Report: April 25, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edges Islanders, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Assign F Dakota Joshua to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.