San Diego Gulls First Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced

April 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2022 Calder Cup Playoff First Round schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Ontario Reign. This marks the third time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs (also 2017 Pacific Division Semifinals and 2016 Pacific Division Finals). The series will begin Wednesday, May 4 at Toyota Arena (7 p.m.) and follow a best-of-three format with all games hosted by Ontario. The local broadcasting schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. ONTARIO REIGN FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PDT)

1 Wednesday, May 4 Toyota Arena 7 p.m.

2^ Thursday, May 5 Toyota Arena 7 p.m.

3* Monday, May 9 Toyota Arena 7 p.m.

^San Diego is designated "home" team

*If necessary

