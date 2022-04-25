Anaheim Ducks Recall Trio from Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wings Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson, and defenseman Trevor Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Drew, 23 (10/21/98), has scored 17-21=38 points with a +2 rating and 134 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 games with San Diego this season. The 6-2, 205-pound forward ranks second among Gulls skaters in goals and is tied for third in scoring. In 126 career AHL games with San Diego, he has recorded 25-32=57 points with a +12 rating and 196 PIM. Drew has yet to make his NHL debut.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew played three seasons with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-19. In 167 career QMJHL games with the Islanders, the Kingston, Ontario native posted 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM. He also appeared in 20 Slovakia Extraliga games with Banska Bystrica in 2020-21, scoring 9-7=16 points with 111 PIM.

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), has appeared in a career-high 30 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career-best 1-5=6 points while adding a +2 rating and 19 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-6=9 points with a +4 rating and 32 PIM in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.

The 6-6, 232-pound forward scored 4-5=9 points in 28 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 490 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 120-139=259 points with a +65 rating and 461 PIM.

Carrick, 27 (7/4/94), has appeared in seven career NHL games with San Jose and Carolina. His brother, Sam, is currently a member of the Ducks, the first brothers on Anaheim's roster since Rob and Scott Niedermayer. The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman has registered 10-20=30 points and 45 PIM in 61 AHL games this season with San Diego. At the time of his recall, Carrick led Gulls blueliners in power-play goals (3), ranked second in goals and tied for second in points.

Acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jack Kopacka on Jan. 27, 2021, the Stouffville, Ontario native has appeared in 495 career AHL games with San Diego, San Jose and Charlotte, tallying 61-185=246 points and 514 PIM. Originally selected by Carolina in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick won a Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019 and represented the Checkers at the 2016 and 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

