Reichel Passes Hinostroza to Become IceHogs' Greatest Rookie Scorer

ROCKFORD, IL - With two assists on Sunday against the Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel official became the greatest rookie scorer in team history, netting his 52nd and 53rd points of the season and passing Vinnie Hinostroza's 51-point feat during the 2015-16 season.

"I thought he did some special things with the puck, said IceHogs Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen. "I think his game has progressed."

Reichel's team-high 14th multi-point performance guided the IceHogs against the Wild Sunday evening but came up short in a 5-3 setback and now prepare for a rematch against the Wild in Des Moines on Wednesday. The contest marked his fourth career AHL two-assist contest and 12th two-point game. The Nürnberg, Germany, native registered his first AHL hat trick on Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba and recorded a career-high four points (2G, 2A) on Jan. 7 vs. Chicago.

Entering the week, the 6-foot, 170-pound forward is sixth among AHL rookies with 56 points (21G, 32A) and is tied for fourth among first-year players with 15 power-play assists. The youngster earned two NHL callups this season with the Chicago Blackhawks totaling one assists in 11 games. His highly anticipated NHL debut arrived on Jan. 13 vs. Montreal and recorded his first NHL point on Apr. 16 at Nashville.

All-Time IceHogs Rookie Goals

24 Matthew Highmore - 2017-18

21 Lukas Reichel - 2021-22

20 Tanner Kero - 2015-16

19 Ben Smith - 2010-22

19 Brandon Hagel - 2019-20

All-Time IceHogs Rookie Assists

37 Adam Clendening - 2012-13

33 Vince Hinostroza - 2015-16

32 Lukas Reichel - 2021-22

31 Brandon Pirri - 2010-11

31 Brian Connelly - 2009-10

All-Time IceHogs Rookie Points

53 Lukas Reichel - 2021-22

51 Vince Hinostroza - 2015-16

46 Adam Clendening - 2012-13

45 Alex Broadhurst - 2013-14

