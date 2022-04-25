Wolf Pack Edges Islanders, 3-2

April 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Austin Czarnik scored a power-play goal for the second consecutive night, but the Bridgeport Islanders (31-30-7-4, .507), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, completed their regular-season schedule with a 3-2 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack (32-32-6-2, .500) at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

Andy Andreoff also converted an even-strength goal, while Chris Terry recorded his team-leading 17th multi-point game of the season with two assists. Jakub Skarek (16-15-4) made 25 saves in front of 5,147 fans.

Bridgeport opened the scoring at 15:15 of the first period when Simon Holmstrom entered the zone and dished a pass to Terry, who then found Andreoff with a cross-ice feed to set up a short-side wrist shot. It was Andreoff's 18th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack answered at 18:09 of the first with a Matt Lorito one timer from the slot. Hartford nearly took the lead less than a minute later, but Skarek shut down Anthony Greco's breakaway chance and the rivals went into the intermission tied at 1-1.

Hartford earned its first lead of the night just 30 seconds into the middle frame when Alex Whelan stole the puck in the offensive zone and wired a shot over Skarek's glove.

Both teams traded a goal in the third period to cap the 3-2 final. The Wolf Pack pushed their lead to a pair at the 13:05 mark when Ty Ronning roofed a rebound on his backhand directly in front of Skarek. That was ultimately the difference.

Czarnik got one back with 2:45 remaining, his 14th goal of the season on a nearly identical tally to his game-winner on Friday. He launched a one timer on the power play from just inside the circle to capitalize on Terry's setup.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport led in shots on goal, 29-28, and ended the 10-game season series 3-7-0-0 against the Wolf Pack.

Bridgeport will finish the regular season in sixth place in the Atlantic Division standings. They clinched a playoff berth on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.