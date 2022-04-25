Belleville Sens Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth

Belleville Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson

TORONTO, ON - It was a historic afternoon for the Belleville Senators as they clinched their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff berth with a 4-3 come from behind win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Belleville opened the scoring through Captain Logan Shaw as he found the back of the net at 5:38 of the first period, giving the Senators an early 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The second stanza saw Toronto get on the board and quickly take a 2-1 advantage as Pontus Holmberg and Philippe Myers tallied for the Marlies before the mid-way point of the frame. Belleville's lone tally of the period would come at 10:23 when Mark Kastelic redirected home his 14th of the season to draw the contest even. However, Bobby McMann would pull the Marlies ahead 3-2 with 28 seconds remaining in the period.

In the third, Belleville showed their resolve as they completed their second comeback win over the Marlies this week. Viktor Lodin and Logan Shaw both notched goals before the three-minute mark, propelling the Senators to a 4-3 victory.

Power Play: 2/4 | Penalty Kill: 6/7

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in his third consecutive win.

The Belleville Senators official qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs

Logan Shaw scored twice.

Viktor Lodin had a multi-point night.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"We knew if we got two points today, that we were in and we still think there's a chance for third place. A lot of things need to happen, we most likely have to win Saturday's game as well but it's important to finish as high as we can."

"I can't speak enough about how the guys responded and it was nice to get the win and move on and get to the playoffs."

Playoff Push

The Belleville Senators have officially clinched a playoff berth and currently sit in fourth place in the North Division .003 percentage points behind the Laval Rocket.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action in their regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon when they host the Toronto Marlies for our annual CAA Fan Appreciation Game. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Game, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs, group experiences, or season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

