Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Preview

April 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Apr 25th 2022

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://abbotsford.canucks.com

MATCHUP INFO:

- The Abbotsford Canucks will look to continue their franchise record eight-game win streak on Tuesday against Bakersfield, with the puck dropping at 7:00pm PST at the Abbotsford Centre.

- Tuesday's clash with the Condors will be the 8th and final meeting between the two teams this regular season.

- Previous meetings with Bakersfield: October 16th (5-3 road L), January 6th (6-2 home L), January 7th (4-3 home L), January 9th (2-1 home L), February 16th (5-2 road W), March 19th (3-1 road L), April 16th (3-1 road W).

- The Canucks won their last game, beating the Stockton Heat 5-4 in Overtime in Stockton on Friday night.

- The Condors won their last game, beating the Stockton Heat 4-0 in Stockton on Saturday night.

- Abbotsford is currently 3rd in the Pacific Division, as well as 5th in the AHL, with a record of 38-21-5-1 and 82 points.

- Bakersfield is currently 5th in the Pacific Division, as well as 8th in the AHL, with a record of 36-20-5-5 and 82 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Justin Dowling and Justin Bailey have returned to the lineup in full force. In the four games since the pair returned from injury, the two Justin's have scored 9 goals (Bailey 5. Dowling 4).

- Abbotsford is currently on an eight-game win streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. During that stretch, the Canucks have picked up wins over, Laval, San Diego, San Jose, Bakersfield and Stockton.

- The Canucks are currently one of the league leaders on special teams. Abbotsford ranks amongst the top AHL power play units in several categories, including : Powerplay % (3rd), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Powerplay Opportunities (6th), and Most Powerplay Goals by a Player (Sheldon Dries 1st, Sheldon Rempal 3rd).

- Abbotsford have come from behind in each of their four previous victories. During that run, three of the games were forced to go to Overtime.

- Michael DiPietro is currently on a five-game win streak, including a 26 save performance on Friday night in Stockton. This streak, which includes his season-high 37 save night against Bakersfield, has resulted in a .922 save percentage over that span.

LAST BAK GAME - APR. 16/22 : ABB 3 VS BAK 1

Having won five consecutive games, Abbotsford travelled to Bakersfield in top form. Despite falling behind early, goals from Justin Bailey, Matt Alfaro and Chase Wouters secured the comeback victory. The game was highlighted by a 37 save night from DiPietro... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Matt Zenzola released from PTO, Apr. 21/22

- Spencer Martin recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 20/22

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Apr. 20/22

- Matt Zenzola signed to PTO, Apr. 19/22

- Yushiroh Hirano released from PTO, Apr. 12/22

- Sheldon Dries recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 9/22

- Jack Rathbone returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 7/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Guillaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr. 16/22

- John Stevens recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Apr. 15/22

- Alex Kannok Leipert scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 9/22

- Brannon McManus scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 8/22

- Danila Klimovich played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 8/22

