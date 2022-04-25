CAA Fan Appreciation Game Saturday

Saturday, April 30 is our last regular-season home game and we want to celebrate YOU with our CAA Fan Appreciation Game!

Festivities will kick off at 12:45PM with a red carpet entrance for the players which will run until 1:30PM. Fans will be able to get autographs and pictures with their favourite players as they enter CAA Arena through Gate 1. Players will then make their way into the CAA Member's Lounge in the atrium for an exclusive meet and greet with CAA Members! CAA Members can show their membership cards to access the atrium.

Starting at 1PM in the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre gymnasium is a live performance by Andy Forgie with a whole host of fun activities, including inflatable games, bubble hockey, giveaways and a sign-making station!

During the game, CAA will have exciting activities and prizes for everyone to take part in. Be sure to download the Belleville Senators app through the App Store or Google Play Store before the game begins so you can play along for your chance to win with CAA!

Then, after the game, enjoy a free community skate with guest appearances from Belleville Senators players! All of these activities are included with the cost of admission. Tickets are selling fast with less than 700 remaining, so be sure to get yours today!

