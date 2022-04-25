Toronto Marlies Sign Goaltender Dryden McKay

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Dryden McKay to a two-year AHL contract.

McKay, 24, posted a 38-5-0 record with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in 43 games with Minnesota State University (NCAA) during the 2021-22 season. He was the recipient of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award and was also named the CCHA Player of the Year, CCHA Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-CCHA. McKay also established NCAA Division 1 men's hockey records for single season wins (38 in 2021-22) and career shutouts (34).

The Downers Grove, Illinois native appeared in 140 games with Minnesota State over four seasons, posting a 113-20-4 record with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

McKay accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping violation on April 14. He will be eligible to voluntarily enter the organization's facilities on August 25 and play for the Marlies on October 11.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

